Pedestrian suffers life-threatening injuries after hit-and-run in Charlestown

BOSTON — Boston police are investigating a serious hit-and-run in Charlestown early Monday morning.

Around 3:08 a.m. officers responded to Dexter and Alford Street in Charlestown for a report of a pedestrian struck.

According to police, the vehicle that hit the pedestrian fled the scene and the victim’s condition is considered to be life-threatening.

Alford Street (outbound) is currently closed at Sullivan Square, and traffic coming into Charlestown from Everett remains open.

The crash happened right outside of Encore Casino.

An investigation into the incident is ongoing. No additional information is available.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

