Pedestrian suffers life-threatening injuries after being struck by vehicle in East Boston

BOSTON — A pedestrian suffered life-threatening injuries after being struck by a commercial vehicle in East Boston.

According to police, officers responded to Chelsea and Curtis St in East Boston for reports of a pedestrian struck.

Upon arrival, officers found the victim suffering from life-threatening injuries.

The incident is under investigation and no additional information is available.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

