Pedestrian struck by vehicle at site of hotel strike in Boston

BOSTON — A person is in the hospital after being struck by a vehicle at the site of a hotel strike in Boston.

According to police, officers were called to the area of Summer Street and D Street for a report of a pedestrian struck by a motor vehicle.

The victim was transported to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Boston 25 observed the victim lying on the ground right outside of the Omni Hotel in the seaport.

Nearly 700 workers from the Omni Parker House and the Omni Boston Seaport hotels joined 600 workers on strike at the Hilton Boston Logan Airport and the Hilton Boston Park Plaza.

The driver remained on the scene and was cited.

The incident is under investigation.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

