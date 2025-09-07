Pedestrian seriously injured after being struck by vehicle in Bedford

BEDFORD, Mass. — A pedestrian is seriously hurt after being struck by a vehicle in Bedford on Sunday morning.

According to Bedford police, around 6:06 a.m., officers responded to the intersection of South Road and Loomis Street for a report of a crash involving a pedestrian.

Upon arrival, officers found a male pedestrian suffering from serious injuries.

He was transported by a Bedford Fire Department ambulance to Lahey Hospital & Medical Center in Burlington.

The driver of the vehicle remained at the scene and cooperated with authorities.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

