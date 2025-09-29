Pedestrian hospitalized with life-threatening injuries after being struck by car in Boston

BOSTON — An investigation is underway after a pedestrian was struck by a car in Boston early Monday morning.

Officers responding to a report of a crash involving a pedestrian in the area of 766 Hyde Park Avenue just before 12:30 a.m. found a man who had been struck while crossing the street, according to the Boston Police Department.

The victim, whose name hasn’t been released, was rushed to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries.

The driver of the vehicle involved in the crash remained at the scene, police noted.

There were no additional details immediately available.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

