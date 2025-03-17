‘PEANUTS’ night announced for Red Sox matchup against the Mariners

BOSTON — Let’s go, Red Sox, Charlie Brown!

To celebrate 75 years of the “Peanuts”, the Red Sox have announced their commemorative matchup against the Seattle Mariners.

The special night is set for Tuesday, April 22.

Those who purchase tickets through the Red Sox special offer will receive a limited PEANUTS 75th anniversary Snoopy beltbag.

Those who hold VIP Packages will also get a special Peanuts 75th-anniversary Red Sox jersey.

Also, the one and only Snoopy will be available for pictures.

For questions or groups of 15 or more, please contact the Red Sox Ticket Office at ticketoffice@redsox.com.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

