Peabody man wins $2 million prize

Peabody, Mass. — A Peabody man wins the $2 million top prize from the “$2,000,000 50X Cashword” instant ticket game.

John Ferragamo of Peabody opted for the cash option and is receiving a one-time payment of $1,300,000 (before taxes).

When asked what he plans on doing with his winnings, he said he’s going to buy a new car and go on a nice vacation.

The Sunoco that he purchased it from at 1 Lynn St. in Peabody will also receive a $20,000 bonus.

Congratulations to John.

