Payton Pritchard ties the knot in wedding officiated by former Boston Celtic

NBA champion Payton Pritchard added another ring to his collection this summer in a wedding ceremony tinted Celtic green.

While Jayson Tatum, Derrick White and Jrue Holiday were winning gold in the Paris Olympics, 2024 NBA Finals MVP Jaylen Brown was in the audience as the Celtic sharpshooter officially tied the knot with his longtime partner Emma McCann on Saturday.

“Yesterday was amazing congrats to my brother P rabbit,” Brown wrote on social media.

Brown also shared video of the wedding official, former teammate Blake Griffin, taking the opportunity to lay out some expectations for the evening.

“At no point tonight am I allowed to do my impersonation of Payton,” the 35-year-old former NBA All-Star joked. “So don’t come to when Payton’s not around and ask me to do it.”

Yesterday was amazing congrats to my brother P rabbit pic.twitter.com/rpn61HrQ9q — Jaylen Brown (@FCHWPO) August 11, 2024

Pritchard and Griffin became fast friends in the latter’s lone year in Boston during the 2022-’23 season. Griffin, Pritchard, Luke Kornet and Sam Hauser shared a bond as members of Boston’s bench mob and dubbed themselves the “Bus 1 Boys” as they were always the first ones to the arena on gamedays.

In a February appearance on the Pardon My Take podcast, Pritchard and White revealed they had been unsuccessfully trying to recruit Griffin for one more season in Boston.

Blake Griffin best teammate ever pic.twitter.com/QXKckCCqoo — Big Cat (@BarstoolBigCat) February 26, 2024

Griffin officially retired from the NBA in April, two months before Payton Pritchard and the Celtics would finally capture the franchises’ record 18th NBA championship.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2024 Cox Media Group