Patriots trading 2020 draft pick Joshua Uche to Kansas City Chiefs

FOXBORO, Mass. — A New England Patriots edge rusher will get a fresh start on a Super Bowl contender.

New England is trading Joshua Uche, the 60th overall pick of the 2020 NFL Draft, according to multiple reports. The Patriots will reportedly receive a 2026 6th-round draft pick in return.

Uche has appeared in 58 games for the Patriots over the past five seasons, totaling 76 tackles and 20.5 sacks.

The #Patriots are trading pass-rusher Josh Uche to the #Chiefs, sources tell me and @MikeGarafolo. Coming off a win, KC lands a a new player on the edge. pic.twitter.com/FGnWGIDom3 — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) October 28, 2024

Uche, 26, had the best season of his career in 2022, tallying 11.5 sacks in 16 games. But the Michigan product had seen his role scaled back the past two seasons and was a healthy scratch in New England’s win over the New York Jets on Sunday.

Uche said this offseason he turned down richer free agent offers elsewhere to come back to New England on a one-year, $3 million deal this year.

The young pass rusher still brings untapped potential to a 7-0 Chiefs squad that already boasts a talented defensive front led by Defensive Player of the Year candidate Chris Jones.

