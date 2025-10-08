Patriots host 3rd annual girls flag football event at Gillette Stadium

FOXBORO, Mass. — The Patriots and some players hosted roughly 150 girls Tuesday night at Gillette Stadium for their 3rd annual Girls Flag Football Event.

The girls from across New England practiced and played on the field with players like Marcus Jones, Demario Douglas, and Isiah Iton.

“It’s a pleasure to end up impacting these girls lives so much,” said Jones on Tuesday. “They took the coaching which was great, and at the end of the day, it’s all about having fun.”

Coaches rolled out a set of drills and games for the girls of all ages to compete and sharpen their skills in the male-dominated sport.

One player, Madelyn Bellas of Raynham, told Boston 25, “All I’m used to seeing is only boys. But, the amount of joy I feel seeing only girls is amazing.”

Wide receiver for the Boston Renegades Adrienne Smith was sharing her expertise with the next generation.

“Just because someone says they cannot, or the world might say that’s not for you -- that’s not the case,” she explained. “They walked away with confidence... It’s something that will get them very in far in whatever they choose to do.”

Patriots, surprise players host 3rd annual girls flag football event at Gillette Stadium

Charlet from Boston was awarded two free tickets to the Patriots home game on October 26th. She beat out the rest of the players Tuesday in a series of drills.

She explained, “I actually really love flag football, This is something that I want to keep doing... Whatever you think boys can do, girls can do better.”

Charlet told Boston 25 she’s still deciding who she’ll take to the Patriots game, who host the Cleveland Browns in two weeks.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group