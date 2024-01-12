Patriots hire Jerod Mayo as next head coach, day after parting ways with Bill Belichick, report says

FOXBORO, Mass. — The New England Patriots on Friday officially hired Jerod Mayo as their next head coach, one day after the team parted ways with six-time Super Bowl champion Bill Belichick, according to a new report.

“It’s a new era in New England: the Patriots have hired Jerod Mayo as their next head coach and he will be formally introduced at a press conference next week, a source tells ESPN,” Adam Schefter wrote in a post on X.

Patriots last four head coaches:

🏈 Bill Parcells

🏈 Pete Carroll

🏈 Bill Belichick

🏈 Jerod Mayo https://t.co/wp0WVqgGEP — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) January 12, 2024

At the age of 37, Mayo will become the NFL’s youngest head coach, taking over a title that Sean McVay had held since being named the Rams head coach in 2017, Schefter also noted.

NFL Insider Ian Rapoport reported on Thursday night that there was a “succession plan” clause written into Mayo’s contract that would allow the Patriots to fast-track him as head coach.

That clause helped the Patriots avoid the traditional, extensive hiring process for a new head coach in the wake of Belichick’s departure, opening a clear path for Mayo to take the job, according to Rapoport.

“No need to go through the lengthy hiring process -- they established a firm, contractual succession plan in a prior contract & communicated it to the NFL,” Rapoport wrote.

Traditionally, a hiring club would have to request interviews with several candidates while satisfying the NFL’s Rooney Rule, which requires teams to interview two minority candidates or women for a coaching vacancy.

Kraft said in a press conference Thursday they planned to move into the hiring process quickly.

“We are looking for someone who can get us back to the playoffs and win,” Kraft said. “I’m very upset when we don’t win games and it carries the whole week. I promise you, our family will be dedicated to doing the best we can do to bring a winning team back.”

Mayo, 37, was drafted by the Patriots in the first round of the 2008 draft and began his coaching career as inside linebackers coach with New England in 2019.

In 103 career games with the Patriots, Mayo earned Defensive Rookie of the Year honors, one Super Bowl ring, and he racked up 802 total tackles and 11 sacks.

Mayo has a clear understanding of the Patriots’ defense, which was a bright spot for the team during their dismal 4-13 season.

Mayo was signed to a contract extension before the 2023 season.

