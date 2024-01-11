‘I’ll always be a Patriot’: Belichick thankful but he, Kraft hint at future in farewell address

FOXBORO, Mass — It was quick. It was subtle. But for a moment Bill Belichick allowed a rare moment of emotion to leak into a press conference in his final opportunity for the foreseeable future.

While thanking the fans during his farewell press conference Thursday, Belichick’s voice briefly wavered as he reminisced on his time with the New England Patriots.

“The fans here are amazing. The sendoffs, the parades, the Sundays, whatever the situations are,” Belichick managed to deliver with a slight tremble. “Seeing the fans away from here at a gas station or a grocery store or wherever you bump into them. They extend nationally and internationally as I’ve traveled. It’s amazing how far the arm reaches, we saw that in Germany. So appreciative of the fans and all the support they’ve given me, my family and this football team.”

Belichick and New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft both said the split after 24 years was “mutual” and in the best interests of the six-time Super Bowl-winning organization that has only made the playoffs once in 2019. But it was also clear that the 71-year-old Belichick has no intention of hanging up the clipboard.

“I’ll always be a Patriot. I look forward to coming back here but at this time we’re gonna move on and I look forward and am excited for the future,” said Belichick before turning and shaking hands with his longtime boss, Robert Kraft.

Kraft told reporters that the decision to amicably part ways was made after meeting with Belichick on Wednesday.

“Like a good marriage, a successful head coach-owner relationship requires a lot of hard work and I’m very proud our partnership lasted for 24 years,” Kraft said. “I don’t think in the NFL there’s been any other partnership that lasted longer and has been as productive as ours.”

Kraft said he wished he hired Belichick, an assistant on the 1996-AFC champion staff, sooner than 2000.

“When I did hire him, I was still making the transition from the fan who bought season tickets in ‘71, sitting on the old metal benches in the old Foxboro stadium with my boys to try and become an experienced owner,” said Kraft. “Bill has taught me a lot over those years and we had higher expectations for what we could achieve together. I think we were the only ones who had those expectations. I think it’s safe to say we exceeded them.”

Kraft classified himself as a “sentimental sports fan” and counted himself among those sad to see the end of an era. He also hinted that fans should expect to see Belichick on another NFL sideline in 2024.

“Coach Belichick will forever be celebrated as a legendary sports icon here in New England and I believe go into the Pro Football Hall of Fame on the first ballot,” said Kraft. “It will be difficult to see him in a cutoff hoodie on the sideline but I’ll always continue to wish him continued success except when he’s playing our beloved Patriots”

Belichick also took the opportunity to thank the hundreds of players that have donned the flying elvis over the years.

“Players win games in the NFL and I’ve been very very fortunate to coach some of the greatest players who ever played, some of the greatest players who ever played for the Patriots some are already in the Hall of Fame and many more are going. But regardless of how long any of the players were or weren’t here, or what their role was or how many games they played or even if they didn’t win championships, I respect the way players come to work here on a daily basis. Their ability to work, prepare, train, meet, rehearse over and over again the things we need to do to be successful,” said Belichick.

Belichick is 15 wins shy of surpassing Don Shula’s record of 347 combined regular season and playoff victories. The future Hall of Famer will reportedly have no shortage of options.

