Patriots fans welcome Super Bowl-bound team back to New England, Gillette Stadium

FOXBOROUGH, MASS. — Patriots fans across New England braved the elements on a snow day to welcome home their AFC Champions back to Rhode Island, and later Foxboro.

The team touched down at TF Green Airport in Rhode Island around 3:30 p.m. on Monday to screaming fans lined up off the tarmac.

“We’re back,” said one fan watching the team land.

Another fan said they were there to see Drake Maye, adding, “Hopefully I get a glimpse!”

The team bussed through snowfall and two feet of accumulation up to Foxboro where dozens more were waiting to congratulate them outside Gillette Stadium.

MVP chants rang out when the players walked off the bus.

“I think the Seahawks are a great team,” said one Patriots fan. “I think it’s going to be a pretty competitive tough game. But I think we have a chance, for sure.”

Defensive back Marcus Jones and defensive lineman Cory Durden said Sunday night was full of family and teammate celebrations.

“Some guys were crying,” said Durden. “Some guys were acting different.”

As for the fans, Jones added, “All the support, it means a lot to us. We want everyone coming to San Fran and making it loud.”

Now that the team is home, players and coaches said all their focus is on the Seattle Seahawks and Super Bowl LX.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2026 Cox Media Group