Patriots elevate two player to active roster ahead of Sunday matchup against the Chicago Bears

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. — Just before Sunday’s matchup against the Chicago Bears, the Patriots announced they have elevated Linebacker Joe Giles-Harris and Tight End Mitchell Wilcox to the active roster.

Giles-Harris, 27, was a rookie free agent from Duke before signing with the Jacksonville Jaguars in 2019. He spent two seasons rotating from the active roster and practice squad before being released. He signed with the Buffalo Bills in 2021, playing 18 games with 3 starts, having 20 total tackles and 1 sack. He signed with the Patriots in August 2023, spending the entire season on the practice squad before being released in August 2024 and signing back to the Patriots practice squad in September 2024. He was last activated against the Jets on October 27, finishing with 2 tackles on Defense and Special teams.

Wilcox, 28, was a rookie free agent from South Florida before signing with the Cincinnati Bengals in 2020. He spent most of that season on the practice squad before being signed to the active roster in 2021. He has played in 49 regular season games and 7 postseason games, 9 being starts, with 29 receptions, 211 yards, and 1 touchdown. Wilcox signed with the Patriots as an unrestricted free agent in April 2024 to the practice squad. He was last elevated to the active roster against the San Francisco 49ers on September 29, 2024.

The Patriots are set to play the Chicago Bears on Sunday, wearing the white-on-silver uniform combo.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

