Patriots announce 2024 training camp schedule, dates for public practices

FOXBORO, Mass. — The New England Patriots will kick off training camp ahead of the 2024 NFL season in just a few weeks.

Veteran players will be required to report to Foxboro by Tuesday, July 23, with the first training camp practice being held on the fields behind Gillette Stadium on Wednesday, July 24, the team announced Tuesday.

The Patriots will then hold open practices for fans to attend on Thursday, July 25, and Friday, July 26.

All practice times are scheduled to start at 11:00 a.m. with gates opening at 10:00 a.m.

The Patriots also announced that they will hold a joint practice session with the Philadelphia Eagles in Foxboro on Tuesday, Aug. 13, before playing the NFC East team in a preseason game at Gillette on Thursday, Aug. 15.

The entire practice schedule is as follows:

Wednesday, July 24

10:00 AM – Gates Open

11:00 AM – Practice Begins

Thursday, July 25

10:00 AM – Gates Open

11:00 AM – Practice Begins

Friday, July 26

10:00 AM – Gates Open

11:00 AM – Practice Begins

Saturday, July 27 - NO PUBLIC PRACTICE

Sunday, July 28

10:00 AM – Gates Open

11:00 AM – Practice Begins

Monday, July 29

10:00 AM – Gates Open

11:00 AM – Practice Begins

Tuesday, July 30

10:00 AM – Gates Open

11:00 AM – Practice Begins

Wednesday, July 31 – NO PUBLIC PRACTICE

Thursday, August 1

10:00 AM – Gates Open

11:00 AM – Practice Begins

Friday, August 2

10:00 AM – Gates Open

11:00 AM – Practice Begins

Saturday, August 3

10:00 AM – Gates Open

11:00 AM – Practice Begins

Sunday, August 4 – NO PUBLIC PRACTICE

Monday, August 5

10:00 AM – Gates Open

11:00 AM – Practice Begins

Tuesday, August 6

10:00 AM – Gates Open

11:00 AM – Practice Begins

Wednesday, August 7 - Sunday, August 11 - NO PUBLIC PRACTICE

Monday, August 12

10:00 AM – Gates Open

11:00 AM – Practice Begins

Tuesday, August 13

10:00 AM – Gates Open

11:00 AM – Joint practice with the Philadelphia Eagles

The team said updates to the training camp schedule will be posted here.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2024 Cox Media Group