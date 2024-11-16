Patriots activate Defensive tackle Christian Barmore alongside a series of roster moves.

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. — After being diagnosed with blood clots in July, Christian Barmore has officially been activated to the 53-man-roster as the Patriots announce a series of roster moves, including the release of WR Tyquan Thornton and elevations of LBs Keshawn Banks and Joe Giles-Harris.

Thorton, 24, was the Patriots 2nd-round pick in the 2022 NFL draft from Baylor. He played 28 games and 13 starts with the Patriots, catching 39 passes for 385 yards with 2 TDs. He also had 6 rushing attempts for 67 yards and 1 touchdown.

Banks, 24, was signed to the Pat’s practice squad on October 23, 2024, after being released prior to the 2024 regular season by the Packers. Banks was an undrafted rookie from San Diego State in 2023, spending the entire season on the Packers practice squad before being elevated to the active roster for their NFC Divisional matchup against the San Francisco 49ers, being limited to special teams.

Giles-Harris, 27, was recently just activated for last week’s matchup against the Chicago Bears. On the season, he has 2 total tackles on defense.

The Patriots are set to face the L.A. Rams on Sunday. They will be wearing blue jerseys with the gray pants.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2024 Cox Media Group