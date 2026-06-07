Patients participate in Jimmy Fund Day at Fenway Park

BOSTON — Pediatric and adult cancer patients from Dana-Farber Cancer Institute participated in Jimmy Fund Day at Fenway Park this weekend in Boston.

The event offered patients the opportunity to step into the batter’s box at the ballpark, raising money for patient care and cancer research.

The annual Jimmy Fund Day at Fenway Park supports adult and pediatric patient care and cancer research at Dana-Farber Cancer Institute. Since 1992, the yearly event has raised more than $9 million for the cause. Boston 25 News Anchor Nicole Gabe attended the event.

It means so much that the hospital is able to do stuff like this to support patients because I am a teacher, and when I went out of work, I had just started a new job. I had no PTO. I wasn’t able to use my short-term disability because my cancer was a pre-existing condition, according to them," Marissa Morganelli, a patient, said. “So I really have been left with no income at all, and the hospital has done so much to really support me.”

Ruby Petrelis, also a patient, shared her positive experience with the institute. “They’ve been so kind to me,” Petrelis said.

A Jimmy Fund Walk is scheduled to take place in October.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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