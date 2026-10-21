Passenger seriously injured after crash in Hollis, NH

HOLLIS, NH — A passenger was seriously injured in an early morning crash in Hollis on Wednesday.

According to police, officers responded to Depot Road near the intersection of Route 111 around 4:30 a.m. for a report of a serious motor vehicle crash.

Police said a vehicle was traveling south on Depot Road when it went off the right side of the road and lost control.

The vehicle then overcorrected, turned sideways, and crossed into the opposite lane before leaving the roadway on the northbound side and striking a tree on the passenger side.

The driver was able to get out of the vehicle and was taken to a local hospital with injuries believed to be non-life-threatening.

The passenger was trapped inside the vehicle with serious injuries and had to be extricated by fire and EMS crews. The passenger was then flown to a Massachusetts hospital for treatment.

Police are withholding the identities of those involved pending notification of their families.

The crash remains under investigation, and police say excessive speed appears to be a contributing factor.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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