Part of Mass. Pike in Boston closed after tractor-trailer rolls over, spills fuel on highway

BOSTON — Part of the Massachusetts Turnpike in Boston is closed Friday morning after a tractor-trailer rolled over and spilled fuel on the highway.

The crash happened on the eastbound side of Interstate 90 in Allston at mile marker 131 just after 5 a.m., according to the Boston Fire Department.

Photos shared by the department showed the tractor-trailer resting on its side and the firefighters working to soak up the fuel with bags of sand.

Firefighters are working to contain the fuel leak from the tractor trailer rolled that over on the Mass pike Eastbound at the Allston turn around. No injuries to report . pic.twitter.com/rJ32MvySoe — Boston Fire Dept. (@BostonFire) March 7, 2025

No injuries were reported in the wreck.

A traffic camera overlooking the eastbound side of the highway showed a sea of red brake lights near the Market Street overpass and all travel lanes jammed up.

“Drivers are encouraged to seek alternate routes and use caution in the area,” MassDOT said in a statement. “Appropriate signage and messaging will be in place to guide drivers through the affected area.”

Mass. Pike backed up

The cause of the crash is under investigation.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

