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Part of Boston street closed after chunk of building facade falls onto sidewalk

By Alexis Rossi, Boston 25 News Staff
Boston facade collapse Caution tape blocking off part of the sidewalk on State Street Wednesday night, Sept. 30, 2026.
By Alexis Rossi, Boston 25 News Staff

BOSTON — Crews closed off part of a street in Boston Wednesday night after what appeared to be a piece of a building’s facade fell onto the sidewalk.

Boston facade collapse Debris on the ground from the facade collapse on Wednesday night, Sept. 30, 2026.

Caution tape blocked off a section of State Street.

A Boston 25 photographer saw the debris scattered across the sidewalk.

No injuries were reported.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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