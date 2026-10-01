Part of Boston street closed after chunk of building facade falls onto sidewalk

BOSTON — Crews closed off part of a street in Boston Wednesday night after what appeared to be a piece of a building’s facade fell onto the sidewalk.
Caution tape blocked off a section of State Street.
A Boston 25 photographer saw the debris scattered across the sidewalk.
No injuries were reported.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.
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