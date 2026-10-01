Part of Boston street closed after chunk of building facade falls onto sidewalk

BOSTON — Crews closed off part of a street in Boston Wednesday night after what appeared to be a piece of a building’s facade fell onto the sidewalk.

Boston facade collapse Debris on the ground from the facade collapse on Wednesday night, Sept. 30, 2026.

Caution tape blocked off a section of State Street.

A Boston 25 photographer saw the debris scattered across the sidewalk.

No injuries were reported.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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