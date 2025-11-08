Parking ban, street closures announced ahead of 2025 Boston Half Marathon

BOSTON — The Boston Athletic Association Half Marathon is set to take place on Sunday, and officials are advising residents and visitors to plan for significant traffic and parking restrictions in several neighborhoods.

🅿️ Overnight Parking Ban

An overnight parking ban will be in effect from 10:00 p.m. Saturday, November 8, through 12:00 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 9, on the following streets:

Perkins Street

The Arborway (between the Arnold Arboretum and South Street)

The Riverway (between Short Street and Park Drive)

🚫 Sunday Street Closures

On Sunday, Nov. 9, the following roads will be closed to traffic from 7:30 a.m. to 12:00 p.m.:

Morton Street at Harvard Street, continuing north on the Arborway to Kelly Circle at Jamaica Pond

Parkman Drive

Perkins Street (from Prince Street to the Jamaicaway)

The Jamaicaway to the Riverway

Drivers are encouraged to seek alternate routes and allow extra travel time. Public transportation is recommended where possible.

The B.A.A. Half Marathon is expected to draw thousands of runners and spectators, with the course winding through Boston’s scenic Emerald Necklace park system.

For more information and updates, visit the B.A.A. website.

