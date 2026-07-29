Panera Bread to move HQ to Boston

Mass. — Panera Bread is getting ready to move its corporate headquarters to Massachusetts next summer.

The restaurant will move its headquarters to Weston, though the exact location of its corporate offices has not yet been announced.

Founded in Missouri in 1987, Panera has grown into one of the largest fast-casual restaurant chains in North America.

Panera says that the move will allow the chain to “fully align our team against the strategic pillars of Panera RIS, operating as one connected team”.

The company is known for its fresh-baked breads, sandwiches, soups, salads, and popular mac and cheese.

Panera operates more than 2,250 locations across the United States and Canada.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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