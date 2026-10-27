An overturned oil tanker has shut down southbound lanes on Route One in Danvers.

Boston 25 News drone video shows the truck flipped on its side with oil spilled on the road.

Overturned oil tanker shuts down traffic on Route One in Danvers

The crash happened around 6:30 p.m. Monday night.

State police tell us traffic is being diverted to Route 62.

Boston 25 News is working to learn if the driver was hurt in the crash.

Overturned oil tanker shuts down traffic on Route One in Danvers

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