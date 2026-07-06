Over $1 billion expected in next Megabucks, Powerball and Mega Millions jackpot drawings

BOSTON – Over the next two days, jackpots from the Massachusetts State Lottery are expected to amass over $1 billion.

The largest Megabucks jackpot in game history will be drawn today with an estimated $22.5 million, according to data provided by Lottery Post.

This surpasses the previous record from 1985 when a $21.7 million jackpot was split among eight winning tickets.

In addition, a Powerball jackpot of an estimated $416 million will be drawn. This will be the 28th drawing since the jackpot was last hit in May.

Tomorrow, the jackpot for the Mega Millions is set to be drawn with an estimated $576 million.

Tickets for all jackpots can be purchased up until the night of the drawings. Times differ for each jackpot.

Top 10 Megabucks Jackpots

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