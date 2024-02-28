Outlet mall in Kittery to be demolished to make room for hotel, housing

KITTERY, Maine — One of the outlet malls in Kittery, Maine, will be demolished as part of a project to make room for housing, a hotel, and a restaurant.

Maine Public Radio reported that the town planning board recently approved plans to knock down an under-utilized shopping center and build a 119-room hotel and 107 new apartments at the site of the Outlets of Kittery Plaza.

The Outlets of Kittery Plaza are located near the Kittery Trading Post on Route 1.

“What do you do with all that space? We started noticing some vacancies and thought about how can we make use of that?” Kittery Planning Board Chairman Dutch Dunkleberger told the news outlet. “We have, in the past, approached the various owners about the potential for developing it into a mixed-use space.”

Dunkleberger also said that Kittery needs more housing, particularly for the Portsmouth Naval Shipyard employees and retail workers.

At least 11 of the apartments will be constructed as affordable housing units, the radio station reported.

