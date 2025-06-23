Outdoor workers brave heat, city under heat emergency due to extreme temps

The city of Boston is under a heat emergency due to extremely high temperatures. If you’re out, you want to make sure you’re staying cool and hydrated.

Outdoor workers continued business as usual and told Boston 25 News the faster they are able to tackle the job, the better, but cool down intervals are essential and staying hydrated is a must.

“This is a seasonal job, this is when we do our work. it’s in the summer and we have to deal with the elements and like I said get it done and get out of here,” one outdoor workers tells Boston 25 News.

Here are some helpful tips to keep in mind:

Minimize time outdoors

Stay hydrated

Do not leave pets outside for extended periods of time.

Dress for the heat

For cooling centers or shelters: Keeping Cool in the Heat | Boston.gov

