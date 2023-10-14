Out of control tractor at haunted hayrides in Athol injures 5

ATHOL, Mass — Five people were hospitalized after a tractor at a haunted hayride attraction in Athol went out of control Friday night.

Athol police and fire departments arrived at the haunted hayrides at Silver Lake at approximately 7:45 p.m. The first responders found five people suffering from minor injuries.

All five people were taken to Athol Hospital ‘out of an abundance of caution’ for their minor injuries, Athol police say.

The Athol Lions Club says the haunted hayrides will be canceled on Saturday. Those who already purchased tickets will be allowed to purchase refunds.

Athol police say the incident is under investigation.

