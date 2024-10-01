Orphaned beaver living at Chelmsford wildlife rescue will not be released into wild, for now

CHELMSFORD, Mass. — After public outcry and concern from a Chelmsford rehabilitation center, an orphaned beaver will not be put back into the wild.

Mass Wildlife Officials were set to pick up Nibi the beaver from Newhouse Wildlife Rescue Center on Tuesday morning, but the owner said that she received a last minute email that they are holding off — for now.

For two years, Nibi has received lifesaving care at Newhouse Wildlife Rescue after being brought there when she was a baby, found on the side of the road in Sturbridge.

Owner Jane Newhouse told Boston 25 that she tried to reintroduce Nibi with other beavers several times, but it never worked out. The state claims it reached out to Newhouse back in June to release Nibi into the wild.

“They did not email me, there was no notifications, I was not told to release her,” said Jane Newhouse, owner of Newhouse Wildlife Rescue.

Newhouse said she did reach out to the state in July to try and get a state permit for Nibi to become an educational beaver, but she never heard back.

“No one is listening,” said Newhouse.

“Well, at least I can’t get anyone from Mass Wildlife to listen to what I have to say. I have not been present in any meetings they’ve had about this beaver,” said Newhouse.

But the public and local legislators heard Newhouse’s concerns. State representative Colleen Garry stood by Newhouse as she talked about the countless volunteer hours Newhouse put in, rehabbing animals.

“To make a decision and you’ve never even met Nibi, never come here, never seen it, and then frankly to turn around and say ‘We’ll talk about your license later,’ it’s outrageous,” said State Rep. Colleen Garry.

“It is all blood sweat and tears,” said Newhouse. “The work that we do it really is. We keep the public safe from potential diseases, we do a lot of work and its very frustrating in these situations where I need the support of the state that I volunteer my time for.”

Newhouse is frustrated the state wouldn’t listen to her, but thankful for the community and local leaders who are supporting her.

“We’ve given the information on experts and what they’ve said, but somehow Mass Wildlife thinks they are above it so we will continue the fight,” said Garry.

Boston 25 News reached out to Mass Wildlife to find out what the next steps are and is waiting for a response.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

