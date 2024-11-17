Organic carrots recalled over deadly E. Coli outbreak

Mass. — The CDC is recalling organic carrots across multiple states after a deadly E. Coli outbreak.

39 people across the nation have been infected with E. coli in 18 different states, including Massachusetts. 15 people have been hospitalized and one person has died.

Interviews with sick people and traceback findings show that organic whole and baby carrots sold by Grimmway Farms are making people sick.

The products recalled are no longer for sale at stores but may still be in people’s homes.

The CDC advises you not to eat any bagged organic carrots from the following retailers.

Baby Organic Carrots

Best-if-used-by dates ranging from 9/11/2024 to 11/12/2024

Brands: 365, Bunny Luv, Cal-Organic, Compliments, Full Circle, Good & Gather, GreenWise, Grimmway Farms, Marketside, Nature’s Promise, O-Organic, President’s Choice, Raley’s, Simple Truth, Sprouts, Trader Joe’s, Wegmans, Wholesome Pantry



Whole Organic Carrots

We’re available for purchase in stores approximately from 8/14/2024 through 10/23/2024

No best-if-used-by-dates are on the bags of organic whole carrots.

Brands: 365, Bunny Luv, Cal-Organic, Compliments, Full Circle, Good & Gather, GreenWise, Marketside, Nature’s Promise, O-Organic, President’s Choice, Simple Truth, Trader Joe’s, Wegmans, Wholesome Pantry

For more information on the outbreak, visit the link here.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

