Oregon man indicted cyberstalking, making interstate threats against Mass. state prosecutor

Mass. — An Oregon man has been indicted on federal charges for allegedly cyberstalking and making interstate threats against a Massachusetts state prosecutor.

Lewis Floyd, 40, faces charges of cyberstalking and threatening interstate communications following an indictment.

He was previously arrested and charged by criminal complaint in December 2025.

According to court documents, Floyd has a history of making death threats and has been convicted multiple times in state court for similar conduct.

Most recently, he was convicted in Bristol County Superior Court for allegedly making repeated threats to kill and maim personnel at the Children’s Advocacy Center in Bristol County, Massachusetts.

Prosecutors allege that after his release from state prison, Floyd continued to make death threats, this time targeting a Massachusetts state prosecutor and members of the prosecutor’s family.

Court records indicate that Floyd’s alleged conduct spans several years and multiple jurisdictions.

He is expected to appear in federal court in Boston at a later date.

If convicted, the charge of cyberstalking as a repeat offender carries a potential sentence of up to 10 years in prison, three years of supervised release, and a fine of up to $250,000.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

