Order of Massachusetts ballot questions has been set

Bay State voters now know the order in which some crucial questions will appear in the voting booth in November.

Question 1: State Auditor’s authority to audit the legislature

Question 2: elimination of MCAS as a high school graduation requirement

Question 3: Unionization for transportation network drivers

Question 4: Limited legalization and regulation of certain natural psychedelic substances

Question 5: Minimum wage for tipped workers.

In September, all Massachusetts households will receive an Information for Voters booklet containing detailed information on each question. The booklet includes the text of each question, the full text and a summary of the proposed law.

The order of questions are assigned in a way to make the best possible layout, Secretary of the Commonwealth William Galvin says.

Ballots in some cities and towns may contain more questions.

