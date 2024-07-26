Local

Order of Massachusetts ballot questions has been set

By Bryan Lambert, Boston 25 News Staff

Election 2024 Ballot Challenges FILE - A voting center is pictured during early voting in the states' presidential primary election, March 26, 2024, in Freeport, N.Y. Even before President Joe Biden's withdrawal from the 2024 presidential race, allies of former President Donald Trump floated the possibility of suing to block Democrats from having anyone other than Biden on the ballot in November. But election administration experts say the timing of Biden's exit makes it unlikely that any Republican ballot access challenges will succeed, with some calling the idea "ridiculous" and "frivolous." (AP Photo/Eduardo Munoz Alvarez, File) (Eduardo Munoz Alvarez/AP)

Bay State voters now know the order in which some crucial questions will appear in the voting booth in November.

Question 1: State Auditor’s authority to audit the legislature

Question 2: elimination of MCAS as a high school graduation requirement

Question 3: Unionization for transportation network drivers

Question 4: Limited legalization and regulation of certain natural psychedelic substances

Question 5: Minimum wage for tipped workers.

In September, all Massachusetts households will receive an Information for Voters booklet containing detailed information on each question. The booklet includes the text of each question, the full text and a summary of the proposed law.

The order of questions are assigned in a way to make the best possible layout, Secretary of the Commonwealth William Galvin says.

Ballots in some cities and towns may contain more questions.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

