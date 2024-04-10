‘Options from every direction’: Massport offers travel tips at Logan ahead of Boston Marathon

BOSTON — With thousands of spectators and participants expected to flood Boston in time for the 128th running of the Boston Marathon on Monday, those flying in and out of Logan Airport are asked to plan ahead and be prepared.

Massport says Logan is expected to be near capacity due to the influx of travelers.

Massport says travelers taking Logan Express should attempt to be dropped off and picked up at the site;

“As always, Massport encourages all passengers to take a transit mode to and from the airport. There are options from every direction, including the MBTA’s Blue and Silver Line, water ferry, Logan Express, and private bus options from Cape Cod to Maine,” Massport said in a statement Wednesday.

Logan Express serves five locations including Framingham, Woburn, Braintree, Peabody and Back Bay. Both the Back Bay Logan Express and Silver Line 1 service from Logan Airport to the city are free.

Up to date parking conditions at Logan are available on the Massport website and the FlyLogan app.

More information about the variety of transportation options to and from Logan can be found here: www.massport.com/logan-airport/to-from-logan/

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

