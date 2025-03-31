One person suffers serious injuries following car crash in Tyngsborough

TYNGSBOROUGH, Mass. — The Tyngsborough Police Department responded to a car accident that left one person seriously injured.

Around 6:07 P.M. on Sunday, police were dispatched to the area of 120 Middlesex Road for reports of a crash.

Upon arrival, first responders found a single vehicle that had struck a tree.

The driver of the vehicle suffered serious injuries and was taken to Lowell General Hospital for treatment,

Currently, Middlesex Road remains closed fo the evening to allow for accident reconstruction.

The crash remains under investigation.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group