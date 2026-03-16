One person injured during wild crash caught on camera in Milford

MILFORD, Mass. — One person was injured during a wild crash caught on camera in Milford early Sunday morning.

On Monday, Milford police shared video of the crash that happened shortly before 3:00 a.m. Sunday.

Video shows a Nissan Altima driving near the intersection of Main Street and South Main Street when a Chevrolet pick-up truck driving on the other side of the road suddenly crosses over the dividing line and hits the driver’s side of the Nissan.

The driver of the Nissan was taken to Milford Regional Medical Center with non-life-threatening injuries, according to Milford police.

Milford police say 18-year-old Connor Knox, of Franklin, was cited on scene.

“The video depicts a scary truth. Traffic accidents account for millions of non-fatal injuries annually. Over 90% of car accidents are caused by human error.” Said Milford Chief of Police Robert Tusino

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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