NEEDHAM, Mass. — One person has been injured after a house explosion on Prince Street in Needham.

According to the Needham Fire Chief, the explosion occurred around 8 a.m., and upon arrival, there was heavy fire and a portion of the home collapsed.

Crews had been working on a nearby gas line at the line of the explosion.

No one was home at the time of the explosion but a primate contractor was hurt and taken to the hospital with non-life threatening.

A neighbor tells Boston 25 crews have been working to replace a gas line for some time and woke up to the sound of an explosion this morning.

Everesrouce released the following statement: “While our investigation is in the early stages, initial reports show a contractor crew was performing planned natural gas work at the home. We will remain on scene to support any investigation into the exact cause. We’ve confirmed that no residents were at the home at the time of the incident and our team has been in contact with the homeowner. This is an isolated incident—no other structures in the area are affected and the area is safe.”

The cause of the explosion is under investigation.

