One person dead, two others seriously injured following crash on Route 9 in Chesterfield, N.H.

CHESTERFIELD, Mass. — A Farmington woman is dead and two others are seriously injured following a multi-vehicle crash on Route 9 in Chesterfield, New Hampshire, on Sunday afternoon.

State Police say that the crash occurred around 12:27 p.m., when a 2020 Nissan Pathfinder, driven by 22-year-old Arreona Davey, crossed the centerline into oncoming traffic, resulting in a three-car collision.

Davey was pronounced dead on the scene. Two occupants of a second vehicle involved in the crash were transported to Cheshire Medical Center with serious, but non-life-threatening injuries.

The driver and three passengers of a third vehicle involved suffered minor injuries and did not require medical transport.

Route 9 was closed for approximately four hours as authorities investigated the crash.

The cause of the crash still remains under investigation. State Police ask anyone with information to contact Trooper Paul Bergeron at (603) 223-8494 or Paul.J.Bergeron@dos.nh.gov.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

