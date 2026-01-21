One person dead following raging overnight in Oakham

OAKHAM, Mass. — One person is dead after a large fire broke out in an Oakham home shortly after midnight on Wednesday.

The massive blaze broke out at a home on Skyline Drive around 12:45 a.m., according to the Massachusetts State Fire Marshal’s Office.

When fire crews arrived, a police officer from Rutland had already attempted to enter the home despite the billowing smoke and flames, but was forced back outside by the conditions.

Because temperatures hovered in the low single digits, hoses froze, and fire crews were forced to call water tankers to the scene to continually douse the home.

When the fire was brought under control, crews determined that the lone adult resident was dead.

“Our hearts go out to the family that lost a loved one this morning,” Oakham Fire Chief Timothy Howe said. “This is a sad day for them and the community.”

The origin and cause of the fire are being investigated by the Oakham Fire Department, Oakham Police, State Police fire investigators assigned to the State Fire Marshal’s office, and State Police Detectives assigned to the Worcester DA’s office.

