One person dead after vehicle found in the Agawam River in Wareham

WAREHAM, Mass. — One person is dead after a vehicle was found in the Agawam River in Wareham.

According to State police, around 9:05 a.m. on Saturday officers were notified of a car upside down in the Agawam River in the median between Route 25 East and West at 3.2 Mile Marker.

Wareham Fire was advised there was a person in the vehicle that has been deceased.

The body was transported to the Medical Examiners officers and has not been identified at this time.

The incident is under investigation.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2024 Cox Media Group