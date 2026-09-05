One injured in head-on crash in Dedham

DEDHAM, Mass. — One person was injured in a head-on crash in Dedham Friday night.

According to police, around 11:14 p.m., officers responded to a call for a crash involving two vehicles in the area of 960 Washington Street. One of the vehicles in the head-on crash was reported to be on fire.

Responding crews worked to render aid to the injured party in one of the vehicles and extinguish the fire.

The crash is being investigated by the Norfolk County District Attorney. The Massachusetts State Police Commercial Vehicle Enforcement Section has also been contacted.

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