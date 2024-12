SOUTH BOSTON — One person was rushed to the hospital after a shooting in South Boston Tuesday night

The victim was shot on Reverand Burke Street just after 8:00 p.m.

The victim was rushed to the hospital but Boston police said the injuries were not life-threatening.

There was no word on any arrests.

One injured after shooting in South Boston

