One injured after incident during track maintenance on MBTA

BOSTON — One person has been injured after an incident during track maintenance on the MBTA.

According to an MBTA spokesperson the incident occurred before 6 this morning.

A track maintenance vehicle made contact with another one near JFK/UMass Station.

One person was injured in the leg and transported to a local hospital.

“We are committed to creating a culture of safety, the MBTA said in a statement. “We are thoroughly investigating to identify any factors that contributed to this and will use the findings to further improve our safety protocols and practices,” they added.

Additional details were not available.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

