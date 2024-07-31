One hospitalized, another charged with intent to murder after daytime shooting in Dorchester

BOSTON — A Dorchester man was arrested for seriously injuring a man in a shooting Wednesday morning, according to police.

48-year-old Carlos Encarnacion is charged with armed assault with intent to murder, unlawful possession of a firearm, and unlawful possession of ammunition.

Boston Police say just after 8 a.m., officers responding to a shooting at 28 Fernboro Street found a man suffering from a gunshot wound.

The man was transported to an area hospital with injuries considered to be life-threatening. Authorities say as of Wednesday afternoon the victim is expected to live.

Expand Autoplay Image 1 of 9 Dorchester shooting scene

Encarnacion was identified as a suspect by investigators. He was eventually located in Framingham and arrested without incident.

He will be arraigned in Dorchester District Court on Thursday morning.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2024 Cox Media Group