One hospitalized, another charged with intent to murder after daytime shooting in Dorchester

By Timothy Nazzaro, Boston 25 News Staff

Dorchester fernboro st shooting

BOSTON — A Dorchester man was arrested for seriously injuring a man in a shooting Wednesday morning, according to police.

48-year-old Carlos Encarnacion is charged with armed assault with intent to murder, unlawful possession of a firearm, and unlawful possession of ammunition.

Boston Police say just after 8 a.m., officers responding to a shooting at 28 Fernboro Street found a man suffering from a gunshot wound.

The man was transported to an area hospital with injuries considered to be life-threatening. Authorities say as of Wednesday afternoon the victim is expected to live.

Dorchester shooting scene

Encarnacion was identified as a suspect by investigators. He was eventually located in Framingham and arrested without incident.

He will be arraigned in Dorchester District Court on Thursday morning.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

