One hospitalized, another charged with intent to murder after daytime shooting in Dorchester

BOSTON — A Dorchester man was arrested for seriously injuring a man in a shooting Wednesday morning, according to police.
48-year-old Carlos Encarnacion is charged with armed assault with intent to murder, unlawful possession of a firearm, and unlawful possession of ammunition.
Boston Police say just after 8 a.m., officers responding to a shooting at 28 Fernboro Street found a man suffering from a gunshot wound.
The man was transported to an area hospital with injuries considered to be life-threatening. Authorities say as of Wednesday afternoon the victim is expected to live.
Encarnacion was identified as a suspect by investigators. He was eventually located in Framingham and arrested without incident.
He will be arraigned in Dorchester District Court on Thursday morning.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.
