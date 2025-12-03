One hospitalized after shooting in East Boston

BOSTON — One person has been hospitalized after a shooting in East Boston on Tuesday night.

Police responded to a report of a person shot in the area of 27 Havre Street in East Boston around 5:50 p.m. and found the victim suffering from a gunshot wound.

The victim was transported to a nearby hospital.

Police were not able to provide an immediate update on the victim’s condition.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group