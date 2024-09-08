One flown to hospital after single-vehicle crash in Raynham

One person was flown to a local hospital after a single-vehicle crash in Raynham Sunday morning,

Raynham firefighters responded to Route 24- Route 144 interchange for a single-vehicle crash at 2:30 a.m. Arriving crews found a vehicle under the guardrail near the on-ramp with the driver trapped inside.

Firefighters used hydraulic cutting tools to free the driver and removed a tree to clear the driver’s side door. It took around 15 minutes to rescue the driver. They were then flown to a nearby hospital by medical helicopter.

“I want to recognize our firefighters for their diligent work throughout this call,” said Captain Jeffrey Kelleher. “It was a great job by everyone involved.”

Massachusetts State Police are investigating.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2024 Cox Media Group