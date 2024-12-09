One dead following a multi-car crash in New Hampshire

MERRIMACK, N.H. — One woman has passed away after the pickup truck she was a passenger in collided with other cars, causing a road closure on the F.E. Everett Turnpike.

The incident occurred on Sunday, when state troopers and members of the Merrimack Fire Department were dispatched to an area near exit 12 of the Northbound turnpike. That’s when first responders found multiple, seriously damaged vehicles, with multiple people injured.

Initial investigations, alongside witness statements, believe that the driver of a Dodge pickup truck traveling southbound suddenly drove over the median into the northbound lane, crashing into 2 other vehicles.

The passenger of the Dodge truck, 63-year-old Brimfield, Massachusetts resident Wanda Navarro was taken to the hospital where she later passed away from her injuries. The driver, 69-year-old Brimfield, Massachusetts resident James Navarro was sent to the hospital with minor injuries.

Because of the crash, all northbound lanes and the left lane on the southbound side were closed for about three hours for cleanup.

The crash still remains under investigation.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

