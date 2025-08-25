Local

One dead after car crashes into water in Auburn

By Natalie Khait, Boston 25 News Staff
AUBURN, Mass. — One person is dead after a car crashed into the water in Auburn.

According to Auburn police, on Sunday, around 2:20 a.m., officers responded to a motor vehicle accident on Rochdale Street.

Upon arrival, officers located a vehicle that had overturned and was partially submerged in a body of water.

The sole occupant of the vehicle was removed and transported to a nearby hospital, where they died.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

