‘Once in a lifetime’: 50th Fireworks Spectacular at the Hatch Shell dazzles

BOSTON — The Boston Pops put on another amazing show for July 4th, celebrating their 50th anniversary at the Hatch Shell.

“It’s a once in a lifetime, this is a bucket list a thing that is so iconic in our nation,” said Gracie Orf, who came from Colorado.

Thousands came from all over the world to see this performance.

It’s one of the best ways to spend Independence Day.

The pops were led by conductor Keith Lockhart and several other musicians took the stage, like the Mavericks and headliner Kelli O’Hara.

“You know you just don’t realize when you’re from another state how absolutely awesome it is to be here where everything started for our country,” said Cheryl Kruschke. “Being here for the first time, seeing the Boston Pops in Boston, it’s the best.”

Cheryl Kruschke came from Wisconsin and says this was her Make-A-Wish dream when she was diagnosed with cancer 13 years ago.

“And I wanted to see the Boston Pops if I didn’t make it, but I did. Took a year. But I beat it and twelve years later here I am seeing them in person!” said Kruschke.

The concert ended with a big display of fireworks over the Charles River.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2024 Cox Media Group