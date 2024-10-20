Omni hotel workers suspend strike, set to ratify new contract

BOSTON — Workers at the Omni hotels are set to hold a vote on Sunday afternoon to ratify a new contract and end their strike.

In less than 24 hours, over 600 workers at the Omni Park Plaza and the Omni Seaport hotels could be back on the job. That “could” contingent on union members voting to ratify a tentative agreement.

Although specifics of the agreement were not immediately available, it reportedly includes wage increases, healthcare benefits for maintenance workers, and improved hiring and severance language.

For that to happen fifty-one percent of members would have to vote in favor.

Workers tell Boston 25 News they haven’t had a real contract in six years. Through the pandemic years they operated on a contract extension which, they say, allowed for minimal raises.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

