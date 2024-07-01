Oil tanker crash, hazmat response shuts down highway near Massachusetts-New Hampshire border

NASHUA, N.H. — A serious rollover crash involving a tanker truck shut down a section of a New Hampshire highway near the Massachusetts border on Monday morning.

The crash happened on the northbound side of the Everett Turnpike near Exit 8 in Nashua around 5 a.m., according to Nashua Fire Rescue.

Oil started leaking onto the highway as a result of the wreck, prompting a hazmat response. A safety team is working to offload oil from the overturned tanker.

Nashua truck crash (Nashua Fire Department)

“The scene will be active for several hours as the product from the trailer is offloaded,” fire officials said in a post on X.

As of 7:30 a.m., only about 40 percent of the oil had been offloaded into a new tanker, according to the fire department.

The highway is closed from Exit 8 up to Exit 10 and there are lengthy traffic delays behind that.

It wasn’t immediately clear if anyone was injured in the crash.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.

UPDATE 0730 - crews continue to work on the transfer of product from the overturned TT. Approximately 40% of the product has been offloaded. pic.twitter.com/8ak0Be8byG — Nashua Fire Rescue (@nashuafire) July 1, 2024

Our #hazmat team is on-scene working with @NHDES to ensure impacts are minimal. As of now, the leaking oil is contained. — Nashua Fire Rescue (@nashuafire) July 1, 2024

Incident Alert | TT Rollover |

FE Everett NB | Nashua, NH | Crews are on the scene of a TT rollover NB on the FE Everett just past Exit 8. The scene will be active for several hours as the product from the trailer is offloaded. @NHDOTEverett @NH_StatePolice @NashuaPolice pic.twitter.com/1ldWxFg824 — Nashua Fire Rescue (@nashuafire) July 1, 2024

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

