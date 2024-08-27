Officials wrangle missing Roslindale bull after weekslong search

BOSTON — A Roslindale bull which had been missing for over a month was finally caught by authorities on Tuesday.

The brown and white bovine was reported missing on June 22 in the area of Stella and Harding Road.

Boston Animal Control says the bull evaded capture and had been on the lam ever since, hiding in the thick brush for weeks. He was finally spotted on August 20, which is when wildlife officials devised a plan for his capture.

A temporary pen was installed in the area where the bull was spotted, providing the animal with food and water. As the wayward bovine was lured inward, Boston Animal Care and Control (BACC) closed the pen shut.

After securing the animal, the BACC reached out to the Nevins Farm Equine and Farm Animal Rescue Team, who assisted with loading the bull into a trailer.

The bull was then moved to the MSPCA at Nevins Farm where he will be cared for until he finds an adoptive home.

Details on his adoption availability will be released in the coming days.

